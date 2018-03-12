Bridge Magazine Documentary Examines What Divides Michigan

In a new documentary film, Bridge Magazine traverses Michigan to examine our political differences and what it might take to bring us together. “Michigan Divided” will have its premiere on Wednesday at a public conference on the MSU campus.

WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with 'Michigan Divided' writer and producer Ron French of Bridge Magazine.

Writer and producer Ron French says "the presidential election in 2016 exposed a divide in the state...that we hadn't seen before. People were just vilifying people they didn't agree with to the point that you couldn't have a discussion on topics."

French continues that "we felt that there was such a divide between people that it was time for us as a state to look at why we are so separated. What has done that to us, and is there still common ground?"

A print project in Bridge Magazine followed 11 families around the state. That became a film, which features six families.

The goal, French concludes, is to show that "we're not as different as you think. These are very uncommon times, but frankly, there's still a lot of common ground for us."

“Michigan Divided” will be screened at noon on Wednesday during a day-long public conference hosted by the Center for Michigan. That’s at the Huntington Club conference facility in Spartan Stadium. Registration is required.