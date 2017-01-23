Brad Paisley | Landmarks LIVE in Concert

Fri. Jan. 27 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Country music superstar Brad Paisley returns to his roots in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains for a special outdoor concert at West Virginia University.

As the hit-maker behind 23 number one singles and the winner of just about every Country music award imaginable, Brad brings his unique skills as a singer songwriter, guitarist and entertainer back to his home state. Hosted by Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

