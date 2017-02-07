Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

Black History Month: Journalist Capehart heads to MSU for lecture

By 14 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State
  • Jonathan Capehart photo
    Jonathan Capehart speaks in East Lansing on Thursday.
    Courtesy photo

Speakers at Black History Month lectures are usually historians or historical figures. On Thursday, MSU’s “Slavery to Freedom” lecture series turns instead to a modern-day journalist.


Jonathan Capehart writes for the Washington Post, hosts a podcast called "Cape Up," and is often seen as a contributor on MSNBC.

Capehart says that as someone who writes frequently on race and politics, he was intrigued by the notion of bringing a modern-day perspective to this lecture series.

"Given the presidency that we just left behind and the current one that we are in," Capehart explains, "and what we've been through over the last five years, if you go back all the way to the killing of Trayvon Martin in Florida, issues of race...are at the forefront in a way that I think is vital to the country's discourse on race."

Capehart's "Slavery to Freedom" lecture is at 5 p.m. Thursday in MSU's Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

Tags: 
Black History Month
History
politics and government

Related Content

Black History Month: MSU scholar explores impacts of oppression on U.S. innovation

By 9 hours ago

Economist Lisa Cook shares insights on the historical impact of oppression on innovation, particularly on African American inventors.

Africa's Great Civilizations

By EDITOR Feb 3, 2017
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in Meroë in Sudan desert
Courtesy of Courtesy of Nutopia Limited / PBS

Feb. 27-Mar. 1 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1| Beginning with Africa’s ancient history as the cradle of mankind, this documentary series with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. brings to life the epic stories of both little-known and celebrated African kingdoms and cultures.

The Talk | Race in America

By EDITOR Feb 3, 2017
Courtesy of © 2016 THIRTEEN Productions LLC / PBS

Mon. Feb. 20 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | Learn how black and Hispanic families counsel their kids to stay safe if they’re stopped by police.