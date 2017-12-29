Bills Inspired By Nassar Lawsuits To Be Introduced

2017-12-29
A state Representative says tax dollars shouldn’t be used for certain settlements by college and universities. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports.


Michigan State University is facing lawsuits from multiple women. That’s after former university doctor, Larry Nassar, pleaded guilty to multiple instances of sexual abuse of patients. Representative Klint Kesto says tax payers shouldn’t foot the bill for any settlements from these types of cases.

“Young women that were victimized, they need to be made whole by the university, they need to be made whole through a different fund. Through a different pot of money.”

The bill prevents any university or college from using state money for settlements stemming from sexual misconduct lawsuits. About 20-percent of MSU’s budget comes from state funds.

