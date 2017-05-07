Bill Aims To End Michigan's Pistol Registration Mandate

By 32 seconds ago
  • MICHIGAN.GOV

Bill would eliminate Michigan's pistol registration mandate. 

A Michigan lawmaker has drafted legislation that aims to eliminate the state's pistol registration mandate.

Under current state law, a person cannot purchase, carry, possess, or transport a pistol in Michigan without first obtaining a license for it.

But MLive.com reports that a bill introduced by Republican state Rep. Lee Chatfield of Levering would make those registrations optional, and eliminate the $250 fine for not registering.

Chatfield says Michigan's requirement does little to fight crime and the government has no need for a "list of law-abiding citizens who legally purchase pistols."

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary. It would need to pass the full House, full Senate and be approved by Gov. Rick Snyder to become law.

Tags: 
guns

Related Content

UM Study Looks Closer at Gun Restrictions

By Skyler Ashley Apr 24, 2017
UM diag photo
University of Michigan Library / flickr creative commons

A new University of Michigan research shows that a majority of gun owners favor restrictions on where firearms are permitted.

Lt. Gov. Calley: Gun Owners Don't Need "Good Reason" To Bear Arms

By Apr 26, 2017
WKAR file photo

Calley encourages gun-rights activists at Michigan Capitol. 

MI gun sales fall as safety courses rise

By Apr 3, 2017
bullet shells
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan House is considering a series of bills that would alter the state’s firearms licensing system.  The legislation would remove the penalty against people who carry concealed pistols without a state-issued permit.  Supporters say Michigan citizens don’t need a license to exercise their Second Amendment right.

 


Lansing among 350 U.S. venues for gun violence awareness concert

By Sep 23, 2016
Jackson Browne photo
Jim, the Photographer / flickr creative commons

This weekend, a Lansing church is joining some 350 other U.S. communities hosting concerts to promote awareness of gun violence. Current State’s Kevin Lavery talks with a local anti-gun activist and an MSU theater director about the “Concert Across America.”