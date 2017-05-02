Big Ten Champion Spartan Women Golfers Turn Focus to NCAA Regionals

The Michigan State women’s golf team captured the 2017 Big Ten Championship in comeback fashion on April 23 at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. The Spartans entered the final round eight strokes back of Northwestern and wound up winning the tournament by two shots after a third-round best 3-under-par 285 on Sunday.

The Big Ten then announced its coach, player and freshman of the year honors on April 25, and it was a clean sweep for the conference champion Spartans. Head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll was voted the Big Ten Coach of the Year; junior Sarah Burnham was selected the Big Ten Player of the Year and Allyson Geer garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. It’s the first time in program history the Spartans have won all three awards.

Slobodnik-Stoll, Burnham, and Geer join Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon and Spartans Athletic Director Mark Hollis on MSU Today.

Slobodnik-Stoll recounts the hectic and exciting last day of the Big Ten championship, and she talks about how proud she is that her team again posted the best team grade point average among MSU women’s sports at April’s annual Spartan Athletics Academic Gala. Sarah and Ally add their perspectives, too, and they talk about what they want to do when their MSU playing days are over.

The trio talks about their schedule at this coming weekends NCAA Regionals. Michigan State will open play as the No. 14 seed in the Athens Regional at the University of Georgia Golf Course May 8-10.

The group talks about the life lessons, character, and integrity that playing golf cultivates. And Stacy shares her excitement about the recent news that MSU will host a regional soon, too. The 2019 NCAA Women’s Regional will be played at Forest Akers West and the 2020 NCAA Men’s Regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club.

