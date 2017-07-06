Big Pacific | Summer of Adventure

  • Orange jellyfish
    Nomura Jellyfish at Jiaozhou Gulf, China. | Voracious
  • Clounfish
    Clownfish in sea anemone at Okinawa, Japan. | Passionate
  • Saltwater crocodile
    Saltwater crocodile resting on reef at Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea. | Violent
  • Phil Nuytten in subermisble
    Phil Nuytten in submersible at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. | Behind The Scenes
  • Turtle in the ocean
    Green sea turtle diving at Coron, Palawan, Philippines. | Mysterious
Wednesdays, July  - July 19 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Plunge into the Pacific with researchers and cinematographers and see the ocean’s rare and dazzling creatures in a way never before seen on television.

Traveling coast to coast and examining the micro to the mega, BIG PACIFIC moves throughout the world’s largest ocean to present a broad range of locations, species, natural phenomena and behaviors. Each episode focuses on an iconic characteristic of the Pacific—  voracious, mysterious, violent and passionate — to weave stories from across the sea that illustrate the multi-faceted character of this ocean.

Passionate | Wednesday, July 12 at 8p.m.
In the Pacific, the quest to multiply has spawned a stunning array of unusual behaviors and adaptations.

Big Pacific: Making Of (w.t.) | Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. 
Follow the adventures of the filmmakers of BIG PACIFIC. This special captures the highlights and challenges of wildlife filmmaking.

PAST EPISODES
Mysterious | Wednesday, June 21 at 8p.m. 
In the 21st century,explorers are only beginning to plumb the depths of the Pacific, yearning to unravel its mysteries … but the ocean doesn’t give up secrets willingly.

Violent | Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. 
Surrounded by the Ring of Fire, the Pacific Ocean is the epicenter of natural mayhem. Violence is part of life in the Pacific, and the creatures that live there must choose whether to avoid conflict  or rise to meet it.

Voracious | Wednesday, July 5 at  8p.m.
Food is plentiful in the Pacific Ocean, but the challenge of finding that food drives all life in the Pacific. For creatures large and small, every mouthful counts.

BIG PACIFIC was produced by NHNZ in association with PBS, ARTE France, CCTV9, Discovery Networks Europe, ZDF, ZDF Enterprises and NHK. The series was made possible by the Anne Ray Charitable Trust and public television viewers.

 

