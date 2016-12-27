Baldori boogies in the new year with Lansing performances

  • Bob Baldori and Arthur Migliazza performing
    Boogie musicians Bob Baldori and Arthur Migliazza
    Courtesy / Bob Baldori

Veteran Lansing musician Bob Baldori talks with Mark Bashore about singing cashier Lucas Holliday, 'Boogie Stomp' at the Robin Theatre, and his career with Chuck Berry.

Now in his 6th decade as a professional musician, 'Boogie' Bob Baldori may be busier than ever. The Okemos resident will perform New Year’s Eve at Lansing's Robin Theater with his 'Boogie Stomp' collaborator, New York pianist Arthur Migliazza.

Baldori expects to be busy in 2017 with more than just his own music-making. Recently, he’s been managing the accelerating career of Lansing singer Lucas Holliday.

Last month, a social media video of Holliday singing at his job as a cashier at Lansing’s Dollar Store went viral.

Lansing music
Arts and Culture

There will be lots of great live music in the Lansing area this weekend. In Old Town Lansing, Festival of the Sun and Festival of the Moon are Friday and Saturday, with artists like The Outer Vibe and Sierra Denae. If jazz is more your style, the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival in East Lansing includes Rodney Whitaker, Thornetta Davis and many others on Friday and Saturday. To whet your appetite, Summer Solstice is kicking things off tonight with the boogie-woogie piano duo Bob Baldori and Arthur Migliazza at 7 p.m. in the MSU Music Building’s Cook Recital Hall.