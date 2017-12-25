Bachie and Willis on Holiday Bowl Prep

The Michigan State football team was back on the practice field Sunday afternoon for its second workout of the weekend at Mesa College as the No. 16 Spartans continued to prepare for the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl against No. 18 Washington State.

In the evening, the Spartans attended a team dinner at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hosted by the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

On Christmas Day, Michigan State coaches, staff and players will spend a few hours in the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo before holding an evening practice at Mesa College.

Listen to MSU players Joe Bachie and Khari Willis comment on preparation for the Holiday Bowl.