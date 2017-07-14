Award Honors Fire Chief Killed Responding To Crash

By 27 minutes ago

A fire chief who died after he was struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan last month is being honored by his fellow chiefs.

The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs named Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski the Fire Chief of the Year for the state. They say he was being considered for the award before his death.

The honor was announced at the association’s meeting in Petoskey. Comstock Township fire department officials were on hand to accept the honor on his behalf.

The 55-year-old died June 13 after being struck as he responded to another crash on Interstate 94 in Comstock Township, 135 miles (220 kilometers) west of Detroit.

He worked for more than three decades at Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago before becoming Comstock Township chief in 2013.

  

Tags: 
petoskey
fire chief
Awards

Related Content

Flags Being Lowered For Chief Fatally Struck By Vehicle

By Jun 21, 2017
Flags at half-staff
Rick Pluta / WKAR-MSU

Flags are being lowered to half-staff in Michigan to honor a fire chief, who was struck by a vehicle in Southwestern Michigan.