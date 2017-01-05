“The Art of Nonconformity: Dissent and Civil Discourse" theme for MSU’s 37th annual MLK Day events

Ignacio Andrade, community outreach coordinator and student liaison at the Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives, is leading the planning for this year’s celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr. He talks with Jennifer Orlando about MSU’s 2017 MLK Day celebration.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “The Art of Nonconformity: Dissent and Civil Discourse." And the subtheme is “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." It’s no surprise that currently there is some divisiveness within our country. So these themes feel especially relevant.

A big aspect of the commemoration each year is the involvement of students – both college and high school students.

There are some annual big-time events that occur – namely the jazz concerts on Sunday, the student conference, the march and the community scholarship dinner on Monday. But the planning committee works really hard to include some new ways to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Andrade details the mix of events this year.

For more information on this year’s celebration, and a complete list of events, visit inclusion.msu.edu.

Events are open to the public.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 16. Classes are canceled at MSU but the university will remain open.

