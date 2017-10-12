Arby's To Release Venison and Limited-edition Elk Sandwiches

The Venison Sandwich is making its return to all Arby's in Michigan.

Last year, Arby's launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states, including Michigan.

According to the company, participating restaurants sold out of the Venison Sandwich within hours and the offering generated requests from hunters across the country.

"The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide," Jim Taylor, chief marketing officer of Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., says.

The Venison Sandwich will return at every Arby's in the U.S. Oct. 21.

Arby's limited-edition Elk Sandwich will be released Oct. 21 at three participating restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana