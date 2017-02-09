Appeals Court Rejects Bid To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

14 minutes ago
  • A sign at Washington Dulles International Airport welcomes travelers. A three-judge panel decided not to reinstate President Trump's travel ban barring travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.
    npr.org

A federal appeals court has unanimously rejected a Trump administration request to allow its travel ban to take effect.

The three-judge appeals panel declined to overturn a lower court's order suspending the president's ban against entry into the United States from seven majority-Muslim nations.

The travel ban was put on hold by federal district Judge James L. Robart of Seattle, who issued a nationwide restraining order on Feb. 3. Robart said that the two states challenging the ban, Washington and Minnesota, had shown that their residents and universities were harmed by Trump's action. The administration then asked the appeals court for an emergency stay of Robart's restraining order.

President Trump tweeted his reply, indicating he will appeal.

