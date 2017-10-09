Appeal To Be Heard on Nestle Pumping Station in November

By 1 hour ago
  • Nestle-WatersNA.com

A November hearing is planned on an appeal related to a bottled-water company's plans to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

The Osceola Township Planning Commission in April rejected a request from Nestle Waters North America for a permit to build a new pumping station.

A zoning appeals board later let that denial stand. Nestle says the decision was reached in error.

The Ludington Daily News reports 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski was appointed to hear the case and a hearing is set for Nov. 15.

The permit would be for the pipeline booster station at Spring Hill Camp.

It's part of the company's proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County.

Nestle's state permit request on its pumping plans is pending.

Tags: 
Nestle
Osceola Township
water

Related Content

Nestle Told To Review Pumping Impact On Michigan Wetlands

By Jul 28, 2017
bottled water
Daniel Orth / Flickr

Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of water annually from the state would impact local wetlands, streams and natural springs.

Michigan, Flint Ordered Into Talks on Long-Term Water Supply

By Sep 27, 2017
City of Flint water tower
Ben Gordon / flickr creative commons

A federal judge has ordered Michigan and Flint officials to meet again with a mediator to discuss the long-term future of the city's water supply.

Trump Budget Slashes Money Of Clean Air and Water Programs

By May 23, 2017
Donald Trump photo
Gage Skidmore / flickr creative commons

The Trump Administration budget released Tuesday slashes funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by nearly one-third, laying off thousands of employees while imposing dramatic cuts to clean air and water programs.

Nestle water dispute gets more time for public comment

By Mar 1, 2017

Michigan Officials are extending the time the public can comment on Nestle Ice Mountain’s request to pump more groundwater from Osceola County.