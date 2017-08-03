Anne of Green Gables | Special!

Sat. Aug. 12 at 10am-3pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Precocious yet lovable Anne Shirley returns to public television for an encore presentation of the classic. Watch and call or Give Now for special offers.

Based on the 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, this mini-marathon presents four episodes from the original first season.

The drama first premiered on public television in 1986 and garnered several prestigious awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program, nine Academy of Canadian Cinema and TV Gemini Awards, a Peabody Award, and TV Guide’s Most Popular Program.

Watch and call or Give Now for special offers!