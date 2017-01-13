Ann Arbor Symphony celebrates Mozart

Mozart and Tchaikovsky are great composers who go great together. WKAR's presentation of the A2SO's Michigan Theatre performance is the place to be for classical music lovers next week.

Tchaikovsky's take on Mozart's "Little Gigue"

Just ask A2SO music director Arie Lipsky, who has programmed the music of both masters on the next Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra concert. You can hear it on WKAR 90.5 Classical on Sunday, January 22nd at 2pm. The scheduled Saturday night broadcast for January 14th at 8pm is moved back to the 22nd.

Two Mozart masterpieces share the stage with Tchaikovsky's "Mozartiana", a tribute to the composer he adored. Doesn't everyone?