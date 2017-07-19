Ann Arbor Residents Rally for Woman Who May Be Deported

By 38 minutes ago

The mayor of Ann Arbor and the community members rallied for a mother of three who may be deported to Mexico soon. 

In early June, WKAR News brought you the story of Lourdes Salazar Bautista.

On Tuesday night, hundreds marched through downtown streets, demanding Bautista, stay in Michigan.

Bautista came to the United States on a travel visa in 1997. She was gratned annual stays of deportation until March of this year. She is scheduled and ordered to leave the country in August.

Last night, Ann Arbor mayor Chris Taylor told WXYZ-TV in Detroit why he though Bautista should stay. 

"She's a single mother," said mayor Taylor. "She's caring for her family, caring for her children. She has no criminal record."

Bautista's oldest daughter Pamela attends Michigan State University.

But her two younger siblings are U.S. citizens under the age of 18 who want to remain in the U.S. It's unclear what would happen to them if Bautista is deported.

Tags: 
deportations
immigration

Related Content

Ann Arbor Mother Faces Deportation

By Jul 6, 2017
Bautista Family
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The United States has seen a rise this year in the number of nonviolent undocumented immigrants being deported. Human rights organization Families For Freedom estimates that about 100-thousand undocumented parents are separated from their children each year. WKAR's Karel Vega takes us to the home of one family facing that situation.


Ingham County Changes Immigration Holds Policy

By 3 minutes ago
WKAR File Photo

The Ingham County sheriff's office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their original booking charges.

Immigration Concerns May Hurt Michigan Farmers

By Rebecca Thiele May 8, 2017
Rebecca Thiele / WMUK

President Trump’s stance on immigration is making fruit farmers nervous that migrant workers they depend on will not show up. 