Ann Arbor Residents Rally for Woman Who May Be Deported

The mayor of Ann Arbor and the community members rallied for a mother of three who may be deported to Mexico soon.

In early June, WKAR News brought you the story of Lourdes Salazar Bautista.

On Tuesday night, hundreds marched through downtown streets, demanding Bautista, stay in Michigan.

Bautista came to the United States on a travel visa in 1997. She was gratned annual stays of deportation until March of this year. She is scheduled and ordered to leave the country in August.

Last night, Ann Arbor mayor Chris Taylor told WXYZ-TV in Detroit why he though Bautista should stay.

"She's a single mother," said mayor Taylor. "She's caring for her family, caring for her children. She has no criminal record."

Bautista's oldest daughter Pamela attends Michigan State University.

But her two younger siblings are U.S. citizens under the age of 18 who want to remain in the U.S. It's unclear what would happen to them if Bautista is deported.