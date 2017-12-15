Into the Amazon | American Experience

Tues., Jan. 9, 9pm WKAR-HD 23.1 | The remarkable story of how The Beatles became a global phenomenon. Directed by Oscar-winner Ron Howard.

In 1914, President Theodore Roosevelt and Brazilian explorer Candido Rondon made a perilous journey into the dark and deadly heart of the Amazon rainforest to chart an unknown river. What was anticipated to be a relatively tranquil journey turned out to be a brutal test of courage and character, claiming the lives of three men and almost killing the president.

More than a dramatic story of adventure and survival, Into the Amazon shines a light on two of the western hemisphere’s most formidable men and the culture and politics of their two formidable nations.

Filmed on location in the Brazilian Amazon, the film features the voices of Alec Baldwin as Roosevelt, Wagner Moura (Narcos) as Rondon and Jake Lacy (Girls) as Kermit Roosevelt. Written, produced and directed by John Maggio and executive produced by Mark Samels