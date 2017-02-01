All Clear at Grand Ledge High School

UPDATE 2 p.m (From the Grand Ledge Police Department):

At 12:15 pm today, Officers of the Grand Ledge Police Department and Eaton County Deputies responded to a call of a possible man with a gun in the area of the Grand ledge High School. Information had been conveyed to the High School that subjects in the area of the High School had been overheard talking about having a gun. In response, the High School, Neff Kindergarten School and Beagle Elementary schools were locked down.

Witnesses were able to provide the identities of the persons involved and those subjects were contacted. It was determined that there was no firearm involved and no threat to the public. Students in all three schools were released to normal classroom activity at 1:00p.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: Grand Ledge Police have given the ALL CLEAR. The situation has ended without incident.

There are no injuries reported after a lockdown closed Grand Ledge High School, Beagle Elementary and Neff Kindergarten today. Police say they’ve apprehended at least one possible suspect. Officials did not give specific details about the nature of the threat. WKAR is following the situation and will provide updates as they emerge.