Agreement Keeps 24 Detroit Schools Open

Two dozen Detroit schools will remain open for at least three more years under an agreement between the state and the Detroit Board of Education.

The agreement with the Michigan Department of Education was unanimously approved Thursday.

The deal allows schools slated for closure to remain open as school officials try to increase performance through partnerships with local universities, unions, businesses and community leaders.

The deal also enables the board to control the future of the schools.

The 24 schools were among 38 schools listed for closure by the state in January. The Education Department says all the selected schools performed in the bottom 5 percent for at least three consecutive years.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston says the agreement holds promise for the students, educators and the city.

