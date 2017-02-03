Africa's Great Civilizations

  • Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in Meroë in Sudan desert
    Henry Louis Gates, Jr. gazes out towards the ruins of the ancient city of Meroë in Sudan.
    Courtesy of Courtesy of Nutopia Limited / PBS

Feb. 27-Mar. 1 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1| Beginning with Africa’s ancient history as the cradle of mankind, this documentary series with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. brings to life the epic stories of both little-known and celebrated African kingdoms and cultures.

Gates chronicles a sweeping 200,000-year journey of discovery, showing the complexity, grandeur and diversity of many millennia of undiscussed and unknown details about Africa’s compelling and dramatic history. Gates presents — for the first time for a popular audience — a new vision not only of Africa’s pivotal place in world history, but also the world’s relation to Africa. 

