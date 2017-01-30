AEG Study Finds No Fraud in Michigan Vote Count

A leading mid-Michigan public policy analysis firm says it’s found no evidence of voter fraud in Michigan during the November presidential election.

The independent review found voting patterns in 2016 stayed consistent with those of 2012. The Anderson Economic Group searched for evidence of systematic tampering, including allegations of Russian hacking and voting by ineligible residents.

"There's nothing here that indicates that a handful of these counties were essentially hijacked, tampered with, voting machines hacked into or anything else," says CEO Patrick Anderson. "That would disrupt the pattern, and you just don't see it."

The report found all but three Michigan counties shifted Republican in 2016. The exceptions were Wayne, Washtenaw and Ingham, all of which have a large proportion of registered Democrats.