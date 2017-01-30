Related Program: 
Current State

AEG Study Finds No Fraud in Michigan Vote Count

By 47 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Current State
  • voting precinct sign
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    An independent study by the Anderson Economic Group found no evidence of fraud in Michigan's presidential election.
    WKAR File Photo
  • election graph
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    This graph shows Democratic voting patterns across Michigan’s 83 counties. Larger bubbles indicate a greater number of voters in each county. AEG looked for counties that shifted far from the baseline to indicate vote tampering or fraud.
    Courtesy / Anderson Economic Group
  • election graph
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    This graph shows Republican voting patterns across Michigan’s 83 counties. Larger bubbles indicate a greater number of voters in each county. AEG looked for counties that shifted far from the baseline to indicate vote tampering or fraud.
    Courtesy / Anderson Economic Group

A leading mid-Michigan public policy analysis firm says it’s found no evidence of voter fraud in Michigan during the November presidential election.

The independent review found voting patterns in 2016 stayed consistent with those of 2012.  The Anderson Economic Group searched for evidence of systematic tampering, including allegations of Russian hacking and voting by ineligible residents. 

"There's nothing here that indicates that a handful of these counties were essentially hijacked, tampered with, voting machines hacked into or anything else," says CEO Patrick Anderson.  "That would disrupt the pattern, and you just don't see it."

The report found all but three Michigan counties shifted Republican in 2016.  The exceptions were Wayne, Washtenaw and Ingham, all of which have a large proportion of registered Democrats.

Tags: 
voting
fraud
election
study
AEG