AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Fall 6 Cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about

Average Gas Price in Michigan: $2.42 per gallon

. That's about 9 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.32 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.46 in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 1 cent from a week ago to $2.44 per gallon. It's the second consecutive week of declines for Detroit-area prices.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.