AAA Michigan: Average Gas Prices Rise 3 Cents

By 2 hours ago
  • WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 3 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.53 per gallon. Prices are about 11 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.50 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.62 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it's the fifth consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.

Metro Detroit's average daily gas price was about $2.51 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Tags: 
gas prices

Related Content

Statewide Average Gas Prices Rise 4 Cents

By Feb 26, 2018
WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Down 11 Cents

By Feb 20, 2018
WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

Statewide Average Gas Prices Fall 10 Cents

By Feb 12, 2018
Gas pump photo
WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

Average Gas Prices Rise 1 Cent Statewide

By Jan 29, 2018
WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 1 cent per gallon in the past week.

AAA Michigan: Gas Prices Down 10 Cents

By Jan 22, 2018
Gas pump photo
WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.