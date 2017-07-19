79-Year-Old Pilot Escapes Serious Injury In Michigan Crash

Authorities say a 79-year-old pilot escaped serious injury after crashing and flipping a small plane as he came in to land at a grass landing strip in Michigan.

The Midland County sheriff's office says Ronald Lee Schultz was flying alone in his single-engine plane on Tuesday when the landing gear struck corn in a field near the landing strip in Jasper Township, causing the plane to hit the ground. The plane landed and flipped.

The sheriff's office says in a statement that he had a cut finger and bumped his head. Schultz was treated at the scene by paramedics.