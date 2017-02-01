75 MPH will be the new norm on some Michigan Roads

By Brooke Allen 40 minutes ago
  • Cars on freeway
    Michigan speed limit to increase
    WKAR file photo

If you like to drive fast, you may be in luck on some Michigan roads. Governor Snyder kicked off the new year by signing bills that would raise the speed limit to 75 mph  on 600 miles of selected highways and  to 65 on 900 miles of state routes.


Jeff Cranson is the Communications Director for MDOT, and says the speed limit will not increase to 75 miles an hour until the safety studies are finished by the State Police and MDOT engineers. Cranson says the routes being considered are mostly to the North of  US 10  and  could include  1-75 north  from Saginaw to the Mackinac  Bridge and  I-69 between Lansing and Flint. Cranson says the speed limit could be higher by Memorial Day depending on the result of the safety studies. 

Tags: 
#traffic #michigan roads #mdot

Related Content

MI traffic fatalities over1000 for first time since 2007

By Brooke Allen Jan 27, 2017
car crash
Courtesy / Flickr

2016 proved to be a deadly year for Michigan motorists. It's an endless list of names, and for the first time since 2007, over 1000 people were killed on Michigan roads.

Americans More Distracted Behind The Wheel Than Europeans

By Mar 14, 2013

U.S. drivers are much more likely than Europeans to drive while distracted, federal health officials report Thursday.

Nearly 69 percent of Americans who drive say that they talked on their cell phones while driving at least once in the previous month, according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's a lot higher than what was reported by Europeans in another survey. Only 21 percent of British drivers reported chatting on their cell phones while behind the wheel, for example. In Germany and France it was about 40 percent.