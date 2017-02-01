75 MPH will be the new norm on some Michigan Roads

If you like to drive fast, you may be in luck on some Michigan roads. Governor Snyder kicked off the new year by signing bills that would raise the speed limit to 75 mph on 600 miles of selected highways and to 65 on 900 miles of state routes.

Brooke Allen discusses Michigan's rising speed limit with MDOT Communications Director Jeff Cranson

Jeff Cranson is the Communications Director for MDOT, and says the speed limit will not increase to 75 miles an hour until the safety studies are finished by the State Police and MDOT engineers. Cranson says the routes being considered are mostly to the North of US 10 and could include 1-75 north from Saginaw to the Mackinac Bridge and I-69 between Lansing and Flint. Cranson says the speed limit could be higher by Memorial Day depending on the result of the safety studies.