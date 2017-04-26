75 mph Highways in Michigan May Start Next Week

By 3 hours ago
  • WKAR file photo

Michigan chooses rural highways for 75 mph speed limit. 


Michigan has identified rural highways where the speed limit will rise to 75 mph as soon as next week. The state on Wednesday announced 600 miles where the limits will increase from 70 mph to 75 mph, and 900 miles where they will go from 55 mph to 65 mph. The first freeways to see 75 mph limits by mid-May will be Interstate 75 between Bay City and Sault Ste. Marie, stretches of U.S. 127 between the Lansing and Grayling areas, and U.S. 131 between the Grand Rapids and Cadillac areas.  The Michigan Department of Transportation also will begin installing new 65 mph limit signs for trucks and buses. The higher limits are required under a law signed in January.

Tags: 
#traffic #michigan roads #mdot
Highways

Related Content

75 MPH will be the new norm on some Michigan Roads

By Brooke Allen Feb 1, 2017
Cars on freeway
WKAR file photo

If you like to drive fast, you may be in luck on some Michigan roads. Governor Snyder kicked off the new year by signing bills that would raise the speed limit to 75 mph  on 600 miles of selected highways and  to 65 on 900 miles of state routes.


Keep your eyes on the road

By Brooke Allen Feb 8, 2017
NHTSA

Distractions are everywhere-especially on the roads. Mark Reene is the President of the Prosecuting Attorney Association of Michigan and also the Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney. Reene says distraction is the biggest danger drivers face, especially new drivers.  According to a Triple-A  poll, 94-percent of teen drivers understand it's dangerous to be texting and driving, but 35-percent admitted to doing it anyway.  