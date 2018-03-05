6pm Update: Counter-Protests Continue; Spencer Claims His Supporter Attacked

WKAR's Katie Cook reports counter-protesters are waiting for the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer to finish. Meanwhile, Scott Pohl reports from inside MSU Pavilion, Spencer claimed one of his supporters was attacked.

WKAR's Katie Cook reports on counter-protesters at Richard Spencer event. Scott Pohl reports from inside MSU Pavilion.

At 6:00 p.m., the counter-protesters have not dispersed.

No one severely injured as of this point.

Spencer delayed remarks by a half-hour over what he described as "a very serious situation outside."

He said an aid of his was attacked and injured by counter-protesters.

50 people heard Spencer speak.

He said 150 tickets distributed for the event.