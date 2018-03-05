6pm Update: Counter-Protests Continue; Spencer Claims His Supporter Attacked

WKAR's Katie Cook reports counter-protesters are waiting for the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer to finish. Meanwhile, Scott Pohl reports from inside MSU Pavilion, Spencer claimed one of his supporters was attacked.
At 6:00 p.m., the counter-protesters have not dispersed.
No one severely injured as of this point.
Spencer delayed remarks by a half-hour over what he described as "a very serious situation outside."
He said an aid of his was attacked and injured by counter-protesters.
50 people heard Spencer speak.
He said 150 tickets distributed for the event.
