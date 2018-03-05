6pm Update: Counter-Protests Continue; Spencer Claims His Supporter Attacked

  • White nationalist Richard Spencer (center in brown suit) speaking at MSU Pavilion.
WKAR's Katie Cook reports counter-protesters are waiting for the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer to finish. Meanwhile, Scott Pohl reports from inside MSU Pavilion, Spencer claimed one of his supporters was attacked. 


At 6:00 p.m., the counter-protesters have not dispersed.

No one severely injured as of this point.

Spencer delayed remarks by a half-hour over what he described as "a very serious situation outside."

He said an aid of his was attacked and injured by counter-protesters.

50 people heard Spencer speak.

He said 150 tickets distributed for the event.

