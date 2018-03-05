5pm Update: Fights & Arrests Outside MSU Pavilion

WKAR's Katie Cook is covering counter-protesters outside white nationalist Richard Spencer's scheduled talk outside of the MSU Pavilion. She said there are some fights breaking out and some arrests.

WKAR's Katie Cook reports on arrests and fights breaking outside the MSU Pavilion where Richard Spencer is speaking.

Around 200 counter-protesters, mostly people against Spencer, have shown up.

Fights breaking out every few minutes between Spencer supporters and counter-protesters.

At least three or four people have been arrested.

Both protesters and supporters of Spencer have "a hate for police."

Chants against police have come from both sides.