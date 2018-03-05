5pm Update: Fights & Arrests Outside MSU Pavilion

By & 5 hours ago
  • Law enforcement outside of MSU Pavilion ahead of Richard Spencer's speech.
    Cheyna Roth

WKAR's Katie Cook is covering counter-protesters outside white nationalist Richard Spencer's scheduled talk outside of the MSU Pavilion. She said there are some fights breaking out and some arrests. 


Around 200 counter-protesters, mostly people against Spencer, have shown up.

Fights breaking out every few minutes between Spencer supporters and counter-protesters.

At least three or four people have been arrested.

Both protesters and supporters of Spencer have "a hate for police."

Chants against police have come from both sides.

4pm Update: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Outside MSU Pavilion

By & 6 hours ago
Cheyna Roth

WKAR's Kevin Lavery reports there is a significant law enforcement presence outside of the MSU pavilion within the hour of white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech. 


Gallery: Anti-Spencer Protesters Gather on MSU Campus

By 6 hours ago
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

This gallery displays protests before and during the speech of white nationalist Richard Spencer on the campus of Michigan State University on March 5, 2018. 

White Nationalist Richard Spencer Speaks Today at MSU

By 18 hours ago
brick sign
WKAR File Photo

Controversial alt-right leader Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State University today...and the campus community is taking precautions.

 


Several Groups Planning Spencer Speech Counter Protests

By Mar 4, 2018
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

There are several counter-protests planned before and during Richard Spencer’s speech at Michigan State University on Monday. 


East Lansing Church Plans 'Diversity Festival' At Same Time of Alt-Right Speaker

By Mar 1, 2018
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

For people seeking a different viewpoint of white nationalist Richard Spencer during his speech at Michigan State University on Monday, the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing is planning an event at the same time Spencer is speaking. 