5pm Update: Fights & Arrests Outside MSU Pavilion

WKAR's Katie Cook is covering counter-protesters outside white nationalist Richard Spencer's scheduled talk outside of the MSU Pavilion. She said there are some fights breaking out and some arrests.
Around 200 counter-protesters, mostly people against Spencer, have shown up.
Fights breaking out every few minutes between Spencer supporters and counter-protesters.
At least three or four people have been arrested.
Both protesters and supporters of Spencer have "a hate for police."
Chants against police have come from both sides.