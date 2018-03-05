4pm Update: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Outside MSU Pavilion

  • Heavy law enforcement presence outside of the MSU Pavilion ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech on March 5, 2018.
    Cheyna Roth

WKAR's Kevin Lavery reports there is a significant law enforcement presence outside of the MSU pavilion within the hour of white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech. 


Some protesters are gathered at a parking lot outside the MSU Pavilion.

There are police in riot gear from Michigan State Police.

There are mounted police as well as police on bicycles and officers from the city of Lansing and deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff Dept.

There were some people shouting "Nazi's Go Home."

But as of that hour, generally peaceful.

