4pm Update: Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Outside MSU Pavilion

WKAR's Kevin Lavery reports on heavy police presence outside MSU Pavilion on March 5, 2018.

Some protesters are gathered at a parking lot outside the MSU Pavilion.

There are police in riot gear from Michigan State Police.

There are mounted police as well as police on bicycles and officers from the city of Lansing and deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff Dept.

There were some people shouting "Nazi's Go Home."

But as of that hour, generally peaceful.