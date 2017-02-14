2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of sex assaults by doctor

By WKAR Staff 33 minutes ago
  • clcker

A second woman says that the Michigan State women's gymnastics coach was aware of complaints of assault by a sports doctor who treated female athletes.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — MSU women's gymnastics coach Coach Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. New allegations against her were disclosed Tuesday by a woman who is seeking to join more than two dozen in a lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar.

In a court filing, the woman says she was part of a youth gymnastics program in 1997-98. She says Klages asked her if Nassar had penetrated her vagina with his fingers.

The woman said yes. She says Klages told her there's "no reason to bring up" Nassar's conduct.

Klages hasn't responded to emails seeking comment. Nassar was a Michigan State doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies abuse.

Tags: 
Larry Nassar

Related Content

Sexual assault investigations rock Michigan State University

By WKAR Staff Feb 10, 2017

Michigan State University, known for its leafy campus, years of basketball success and a heritage that goes back to Abraham Lincoln, is dealing with a different image these days: allegations of sexual assault by a sports doctor and a separate sexual assault complaint against three football players who have been evicted from campus housing.

Nassar charged with destroying evidence

By Feb 8, 2017
statenews

Former Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar has been accused of destroying evidence leading up to his charge of possessing child pornography.