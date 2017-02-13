$2m goes to Michigan schools for safety improvements

Michigan State Police say dozens of schools around the state will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 62,500 students will benefit from security improvements according to Michigan State Police. Twenty five public school districts, 24 non-public schools and three charter schools will receive grants to purchase equipment and technology.

The grants "will help make security improvements to school buildings that will provide a safer and more secure learning environment" said state police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue

A list of Competitive School Safety Grant Program recipients is posted on the state's website. The deadline to spend funding is Aug. 30.