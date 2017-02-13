$2m goes to Michigan schools for safety improvements

By 4 seconds ago
  • NEA.GOV

Michigan State Police say dozens of schools around the state will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 62,500 students will benefit from security improvements according to Michigan State Police. Twenty five public school districts, 24 non-public schools and three charter schools will receive grants to purchase equipment and technology. 

The grants "will help make security improvements to school buildings that will provide a safer and more secure learning environment" said state police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue

A list of Competitive School Safety Grant Program recipients is posted on the state's website. The deadline to spend funding is Aug. 30.

Tags: 
Education

Related Content

DeVos vote polarizes Michigan education advocates

By cheyna roth Feb 6, 2017
Betsy DeVos photo
Courtesy photo / Betsy DeVos

After narrowly making it out of a US Senate committee, the confirmation of U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos is scheduled for a full Senate vote early this week.

Michigan lawmakers move forward with repealing ‘failing schools’ law

By cheyna roth Feb 1, 2017
classroom photo
Wikimedia Commons

Lawmakers are considering a repeal of a law that allows the state to shut down low-performing schools.

Lansing School Board's new president talks vision for district

By Jan 27, 2017
Headshot of Rachel Lewis
Courtesy / Lansing School District

The Lansing School Board chose Rachel Lewis as their president earlier this year.

 

Lewis has been on the board since 2011 and served as Vice President in 2016.

 

 