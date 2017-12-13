$23.2 Million Could Go Toward Combating PFAS Contamination

By 11 hours ago

Michigan lawmakers passed a last minute bill to help areas affected by chemical contamination. $23 million will go toward helping Michigan’s PFAS problem.


There are at least 14 communities across Michigan impacted by PFAS. The federal government has a health advisory of 70 parts per trillion in drinking water. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says some areas in Michigan have tests showing PFAS in the thousands of parts per trillion.

Now lawmakers are putting money toward things like clean up and testing.

Sue Leeming is with the DEQ.

“It will help the state to continue to address the situation state-wide.”

PFAS chemicals are used in things like flame retardants, cleaning products and food packaging. 

Tags: 
PFAS
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Cheyna Roth

