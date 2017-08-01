2017 Great Lakes Folk Festival | WKAR in Your Community

Fri., Aug. 11 - Sun., Aug. 13 in Downtown East Lansing | Music, dance and culture from across the country merge in Downtown East Lansing and WKAR will be there!

Be sure to stop by and see WKAR Pop-Up Stories and the radio team at the Campus and Community Stage Friday beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The award-winning Great Lakes Folk Festival, produced by the MSU Museum’s Michigan Traditional Arts Program, is a celebration of culture, tradition and community. The Michigan State University Museum works year-round to develop this festival program that reflects the immense variety and vitality of art, skill, knowledge, and wisdom of our cultural heritage for the public. GLFF offers a one-of-a-kind mix of music and dance stages, demonstrations of traditional arts and storytelling, food, an arts marketplace, and many special activities for kids

More information can be found at greatlakesfolkfest.net.