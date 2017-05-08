Sat. May 20 - Sun. May 21 in Downtown East Lansing | Join WKAR at the 2017 East Lansing Art Festival!

This year's festival features an outdoor celebration of art and culture as WKAR hosts the main stage and Curious Crew explores science in the children's area. Stop by and say "hi!" and get your WKAR button!

More info at elartfest.com.

The East Lansing Art Festival debuted in 1964 as Greenwich Village Days, a sidewalk art sale designed as a project for a student advertising club at Michigan State University. Later, the ELAF was presented as an event to spark interest in downtown East Lansing as a premier place to shop.

In the 53 years since, the Festival has morphed into a major community undertaking that presents hundreds of artists and craftspeople, attracts tens of thousands of visitors, and requires year-round efforts from hundreds of volunteers.