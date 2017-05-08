The 1870s | Victorian Slum House

  • Cast photo
    Back Row (Left to Right) Mandy Howarth, Russell Howarth, Graham Potter, Allison Oldfield, Andy Gardiner, Adrian Bird Front Row (Left to Right) James Howarth, Rebecca Howarth, Allison Oldfield, Heather Oldfield, Olivia Olfield, Wiebke Bird
    Courtesy / PBS

Tue. May 9 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | In episode 2 of Victorian Slum House, witness a dire economic depression heightened by the arrival of Irish migrants seeking work.

Victorian Slum House takes viewers back to the British slums of the 1800s, where a group of modern day families, couples and individuals recreate life in London’s East End as their forbearers once lived between 1860-1900.

Faced with the virtually impossible task of earning enough money to pay the rent and put food on the table, over five episodes the participants experience first-hand the tough living and working conditions endured by the millions that made up the urban poor in Victorian Britain. It’s an eye-opening experience for the participants as they each confront the harsh realities of the past and together lay the groundwork for welfare reform in the 20th Century.

Episode 3 | The 1880s
Learn why, despite high unemployment and intolerable conditions, people flock to London.

Episode 4 | The 1890s
London recovers from an economic depression and residents experience a wave of social reforms.

Episode 5 | The 1900s
Observe the social changes of the 1900s and the measures taken to alleviate the plight of the poor.

