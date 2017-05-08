The 1870s | Victorian Slum House

Tue. May 9 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode 2 of Victorian Slum House, witness a dire economic depression heightened by the arrival of Irish migrants seeking work.

Victorian Slum House takes viewers back to the British slums of the 1800s, where a group of modern day families, couples and individuals recreate life in London’s East End as their forbearers once lived between 1860-1900.

Faced with the virtually impossible task of earning enough money to pay the rent and put food on the table, over five episodes the participants experience first-hand the tough living and working conditions endured by the millions that made up the urban poor in Victorian Britain. It’s an eye-opening experience for the participants as they each confront the harsh realities of the past and together lay the groundwork for welfare reform in the 20th Century.

Episode 3 | The 1880s

Learn why, despite high unemployment and intolerable conditions, people flock to London.

Episode 4 | The 1890s

London recovers from an economic depression and residents experience a wave of social reforms.

Episode 5 | The 1900s

Observe the social changes of the 1900s and the measures taken to alleviate the plight of the poor.