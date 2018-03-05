12-24 People Arrested Outside Spencer Speech

Michigan State University police say less than 2-dozen people were arrested before and during the speech of white nationalist Richard Spencer on campus on Monday.

MSU police spokesperson Doug Monette updated WKAR News on Monday evening on arrests.

He said 12 to "less than 2-dozen people" were arrested Monday evening.

"The charges range from misdemeanors to felonies to obstruction to weapons," said Monette.

He said in one case a person through a chemical on people but he didn't know at the time what that chemical was.

Monette also did not say what kind of weapons were taken.

More than 200 people protested the speech by white nationalist and Alt-right leader Richard Spencer.