102-Year-Old Great Lakes Coast Guard Veteran Honored

Seventy-five years ago, the SPARS were created to take the job of thousands of Coast Guardsmen who had to leave their posts to fight in World War II. 102-year old Mabel Johnson was one of them – she enlisted in 1943 and was first sent to Cleveland. She returned Thursday for a visit.

Mabel Johnson traveled from Kansas for the visit. With her son and daughter at her side, she was honored by Cleveland’s Coast Guard unit with a few songs from her time as a SPAR -- including one to the tune of Yankee Doodle Dandy.

"We're the women of the Coast Guard, we're the Yankee Doodle SPARS. The real live nieces of our Uncle Sam, helping to win this war."

SPAR stands for Semper Paratus, Always Ready. 11,000 SPARS joined the Coast Guard during WWII – they started out doing administrative work, but eventually performed more operational tasks.

The SPARS were disbanded after the war, though some – including Johnson – continued to serve.

The legacy of these women still influences the agency today – even inspiring the name of the Coast Guard Cutter SPAR stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. Rear Admiral June Ryan addressed Johnson as they met.

“For us, you are like our Founding Father,” said Ryan. “It’s like the opportunity to speak and talk to George Washington, or Alexander Hamilton, who created the Coast Guard.”

During her Cleveland visit, Johnson plans to recreate one of her fondest memories – throwing ticker tape out of the 16th floor window of the Keith Building downtown to celebrate V-E day.