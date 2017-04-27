$100 Million in Federal Aid Headed to Flint

Michigan Legislature sends federal funding to Flint. 

The Michigan Legislature is sending Flint $100 million in federal funding to address the water crisis. Then-President Barack Obama and Congress approved the aid in December. State lawmakers voted Thursday to officially pass the money along to Flint. The federal funding requires a $20 million state match, which will be provided from funding already authorized last year. The new money will be used to replace corroded pipes that leached lead and to update aging water mains and infrastructure. Water meters will be replaced and an engineering study will be done. This week marked the three-year anniversary of the city's fateful switch to using the Flint River for municipal water while under state management. Residents are still using water filters or bottled water.

